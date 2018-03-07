US finds North Korea killed Kim brother with VX agent

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States formally concluded on Tuesday that North Korea murdered Kim Jong Un’s half-brother with the banned VX nerve agent. Kim Jong Nam died in February last year, shortly after two women sprayed his face with a liquid as he walked through Kuala Lumpur airport. The two women are currently on trial in Malaysia where they are accused of using a nerve agent to murder Kim Jong Nam. On Tuesday, Washington announced it had formally concluded that VX—an extremely powerful nerve agent—was used to conduct the slaying and that North Korea was to blame. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement that “the Government of North Korea used the chemical warfare agent VX to assassinate Kim Jong Nam, in the Kuala Lumpur airport,” and added that “this public display of contempt for universal norms against chemical weapons use further demonstrates the reckless nature of North Korea and underscores that we cannot afford to tolerate a North Korean WMD program of any kind.” The statement gave no details or evidence on how the US had come to their conclusion.

AFP