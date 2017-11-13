US First Lady Melania Trump skips PH



US First Lady Melania Trump posts a photo of herself touring the Great Wall of China on her official Twitter account @FLOTUS. The US First Lady did not join President Donald Trump to the Philippines where he is attending the 31st Asean Summit from November 13-14. Before this, Mrs. Trump also skipped Vietnam where Trump joined other world leaders at the APEC conference from November 10-11. PHOTO FROM @FLOTUS

FIRST Lady Melania Trump of the United States (US) will not be participating in any of the activities organized for the first spouses on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit being held in Manila, a US official said.

“She did not travel to the Philippines,” according to the US official who did not provide details because he was not authorized to talk to media.

US President Donald Trump was alone when he arrived in Manila on Sunday aboard Air Force One and would stay in the country until Tuesday to attend several meetings with his counterparts in the region, including the East Asia Summit.

The first lady joined her husband during the visit to Japan, the first stop of the US president in his five-nation tour in Asia.

She was also with her husband during the US President’s visit to South Korea.

After South Korea, Trump and his wife proceeded to China for a two-day state visit on the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The two leaders had candid and in-depth conversations about US-China relations, including international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Trump then travelled to Vietnam to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but the first lady stayed in China to see the Great Wall and the Beijing Zoo.

In his tweet before going to Danang, Vietnam, the US president said his wife would head back to the US specifically to Alaska “to greet out AMAZING troops”.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s common-law wife Honeylet Avancena led the social events in the program organized for spouses on the sidelines of the regional meet.

On Monday, Avancena accompanied Rosmah Mansor of Malaysia, Ho Ching of Singapore and Naraporn Chan-o-cha of Thailand to the “ASEAN at 50: Power as Flow” exhibit commissioned by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The exhibit showcased artifacts, images, and texts featuring the history of the Southeast Asian people who, for the past years, have excelled in trade, art, and culture.

Avancena will also be giving boxes of world-renowned chocolate produced in Malagos, Davao City as her personal token to the spouses of the leaders.