US forces kill seven Al-Qaeda militants in Yemen raid – Pentagon

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US forces have carried out a ground raid on an Al-Qaeda compound in Yemen, killing seven militants, the Pentagon said late on Monday. The raid took place in Marib Governorate in the early hours of Tuesday local time and was conducted with the support of Yemeni authorities. “During this operation, US forces killed seven AQAP [Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula] militants through a combination of small arms fire and precision airstrikes,” Centcom, the US military command in the Middle East, said in a statement. “Raids such as this provide insight into AQAP’s disposition, capabilities and intentions, which will allow us to continue to pursue, disrupt, and degrade AQAP.” The United States has increased attacks against AQAP – which has taken advantage of the chaos in the impoverished country – since President Donald Trump took office in January. That has included an ill-fated raid against AQAP in January that left multiple civilians and a US Navy SEAL dead.