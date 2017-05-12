US golfer shoots 127 in qualifying event

LOS ANGELES: An American professional golfer, who was trying to qualify for the 117th US Open, stumbled his way to a 55-over 127 at a tournament in Alabama on Thursday.

Clifton McDonald shot a 68 on the front nine and finished with a 127 at the Robert Trent Jones golf course.

McDonald’s scorecard was posted on Twitter by a fellow competitor Lee McCoy, who ended his tweet with the hashtag #NeverGiveUp.

Beginning on the 10th hole, McDonald recorded a 14 on the par-five 16th and an 11 on the par-four 18th to make the halfway turn in 32-over 68.

His second nine was an improvement with a 23-over 59

US Open local qualifying continues until next Thursday. More than 9,000 golfers across America will attempt to play their way into the US Open in June.

AFP