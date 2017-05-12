US golfer shoots 127 in qualifying event

LOS ANGELES: An American professional golfer, who was trying to qualify for the 117th US Open, stumbled his way to a 55-over 127 at a tournament in Alabama on Thursday.
Clifton McDonald shot a 68 on the front nine and finished with a 127 at the Robert Trent Jones golf course.
McDonald’s scorecard was posted on Twitter by a fellow competitor Lee McCoy, who ended his tweet with the hashtag #NeverGiveUp.
Beginning on the 10th hole, McDonald recorded a 14 on the par-five 16th and an 11 on the par-four 18th to make the halfway turn in 32-over 68.
His second nine was an improvement with a 23-over 59
US Open local qualifying continues until next Thursday. More than 9,000 golfers across America will attempt to play their way into the US Open in June.
AFP
Please follow our commenting guidelines.