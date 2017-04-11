US governor brought down by humiliating sex scandal

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The governor of the conservative southern US state of Alabama resigned on Monday (Tuesday in Manila), shortly after lawmakers began impeachment proceedings linked to his affair with a senior aide that was made public in humiliating detail. Robert Bentley, 74, pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors on Monday to two misdemeanor campaign violations and is barred from seeking public office again. “I have spent the last year in deep and earnest prayer over our state and our people. I pray every morning for wisdom and guidance and forgiveness for the sins I have committed,” the former dermatologist and church deacon told a news conference announcing his resignation, never directly acknowledging his romantic relationship with 45-year-old political adviser Rebekah Caldwell Mason. The relationship between Bentley and his married aide became a topic of speculation in 2015, when his wife of 50 years, Dianne, abruptly filed for divorce.

AFP