US gov’t boosts food security in Marawi for displaced families

The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAid), announced new assistance worth P100 million to boost food security in Marawi and surrounding areas. USAid is partnering with the World Food Program to provide 1.8 million kilograms of rice — enough to feed 45,000 people for four months — to families displaced by the conflict.

At the ceremonial handover of rice to Philippine government officials today, US Ambassador Sung Kim said “The US government continues to stand by the Filipino people as a friend, partner, and ally to support those affected by the Marawi conflict as they rebuild their lives.”

The assistance, which will help ensure an adequate food supply for families affected by the Marawi conflict, brings the total US government contribution to the Marawi humanitarian response to nearly P1.2 billion.

Ambassador Kim was joined by Undersecretary Emmanuel Leyco, Officer-in-Charge of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James Purisima, Spokesperson of Task Force Bangon Marawi; and Mr. Stephen Gluning, Country Director of the World Food Programme.

The US government, through USAid, has been a key partner with the Philippine government in the recovery, stabilization, and rehabilitation of Marawi City and surrounding areas. USAid continues to work closely with the Philippine government and development partners to deliver life-saving humanitarian assistance and promote long-term stability in Marawi.