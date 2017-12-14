US govt gives 1 million books to public schools

THE United States government has donated a total of 1.1 million library books to the country’s public schools to boost reading skills and promote learning.

The donation is part of the US government’s continuing early grade reading assistance through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

“The US government continues to support the Department of Education in our mutual goal of improving the quality of education in the Philippines, so that boys and girls can go to school and learn skills that are foundational to their development,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Michael Klecheski said during the turnover of the books to the DepEd on Monday.

The books, many of which were written and illustrated by renowned Filipino authors and artists, were provided to more than 8,100 classroom libraries in USAID-assisted schools in Region 1 (Ilocos) and Region 7 (Central Visayas).

Through this initiative, children will have access to a wider variety of quality reading materials, helping boost their interest in reading, a “key” to lifelong learning and academic success.

Since 2013, USAID, through its P1.9-billion Basa Pilipinas project, has worked with the Department of Education to implement the language and literacy component of the K-3 curriculum.

NEIL A. ALCOBER