US grateful for PH’s North Korea stance

THE United States has expressed its gratitude to the Philippines for its opposition to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, citing Manila’s “strong leadership” in helping put pressure on the hermit nation.

In a statement on December 28, the US State Department said US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with Foreign Affairs Alan Peter Cayetano last week to thank the latter for backing moves to reject North Korea’s nuclear activities.

In turn, Tillerson pledged continued US support for both stabilization efforts in war-torn Marawi City and counter-terrorism operations in the Philippines.

“The Secretary thanked Secretary of Foreign Affairs Cayetano for the Philippines’ strong leadership in opposing the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful nuclear and missile programs, particularly in its role as 2017 Association of Southeast Nations Chair,” the statement said.

“Both sides agreed to work to increase bilateral cooperation under the US-Philippines alliance on these and other pressing issues in 2018,” it added.

Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea in response to its latest launch of a ballistic missile that Pyongyang says can reach anywhere on the US mainland.

Japan on November 13 urged the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to exert pressure on North Korea to force the hermit country to abandon its missile and nuclear program.

During the 20th Asean-Japan summit, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Asean leaders, including President Rodrigo Duterte, that “nuclear and missile issues of North Korea is a grave and imminent threat that we have never experienced.”

“We need to make North Korea change their policy by enhancing the pressure applied to North Korea to the highest level by all available means, including the full implementation of the Security Council’s resolutions,” Abe said.

Japanese Press Secretary Norio Maruyama, reiterated Abe’s “appeal” to Asean leaders when asked whether his country raised North Korea’s nuclear program during their summit.

Asked whether the Japanese delegation sought Asean’s support to the pronouncement of United States President Donald Trump to “use all options” for the denuclearization of North Korea, Maruyama said, “The issue of North Korea’s missile and nuclear development creates an imminent threat.”

“We must increase the pressure on North Korea to the maximum extent using all possible means including the complete implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution to make North Korea change its policies,” he said in a briefing.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana last month led the Philippine delegation to the 2017 Halifax International Security Forum (HISF) that took place in Halifax, Nova Scotia from November 17 to 19.

In a panel session on terrorism, Lorenzana shared the Philippine experience in countering terrorist activities in the Philippines, including the recovery of Marawi from the clutches of local and foreign terrorists who declared loyalty to ISIS.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the HISF is a primary forum to discuss security issues where leading experts from the academe, civil society, and governments who adhere to democratic traditions share their views in both off-the-record and on-the-record sessions.

Governments that do not practice liberal democracy are intentionally excluded from the Forum, the DFA said in a statement.