US hails PH military for defeating Maute group

CLARK, Pampanga: The Philippine military has sent a strong message to terrorists by defeating the Islamic State-inspired Maute group in Marawi City, United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said.

Mattis, who will be attending the 11th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers’ Meeting, commended the Armed Forces of the Philippines for liberating Marawi City from terrorists.

“It was a very tough fight,” he told reporters while on his way to Manila. “I think the Philippine military sends a very strong message to the terrorists.”

“One of the first things I’m going to do when I get there is commend the Philippine military for liberating Marawi from the terrorists,” he added.

The US Defense chief will meet his counterparts from Japan, Malaysia, Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“It will be an opportunity to recognize Asean now for 50 years of promoting peace and stability in the region. They have done a very good job of it,” he said. “The US remains unambiguously committed to supporting Asean.”

Defense ministers are expected to discuss the Korean Peninsula crisis brought by the continuous provocations of Pyongyang. Korea, Japan and the US will hold a trilateral meeting at the sidelines of the Asean gathering.

The United Nations Security Council has issued two resolutions after Pyongyang’s firing of missiles over Japan as well as nuclear tests.

“We will be talking about how we reinforce the diplomatic efforts and the campaign to return to a denuclearized Korean peninsula,” Mattis said.

Asked for his message to North Korea, Mattis said it would be the same as China, Russia, France and the rest of the international community had said – to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

“There is only one country with nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula. The UN Security Council’s unanimous resolution gives a pretty good idea how the international community looks at it,” he said.

After attending the Asean meeting, Mattis will head to Thailand to attend the royal cremation rites for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Asean, Mattis said, had been an important venue in giving a voice to those who want relations between states to be based on respect, not on predatory economics or on the size of militaries.

“Asean nations have demonstrated that they can listen to one another, they identify opportunities to increase defense cooperation for their own security, and seek shared solutions to shared concerns,” he added.