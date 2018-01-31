US hits notorious Laos casino with sanctions

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Treasury on Tuesday placed the notorious Kings Romans Casino in the Golden Triangle region of Laos on its organized crime sanctions blacklist, calling it a hub of trafficking in humans, drugs and protected animals. The Treasury said the Chinese casino owner Zhao Wei heads a formidable “transnational criminal organization” operating from the gaming resort in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone on the Mekong River near Ton Pheung, Laos, close to where Myanmar, Thailand and Laos meet. In a statement, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said that the Zhao Wei crime network engages in array of horrendous illicit activities. The Treasury said the nine-year-old casino is used to store and distribute narcotics from Myanmar’s United Wa State Army and launder money. Since 2014, drug seizures in Thailand, Laos, and China have been traced to the Casino. It also said the Zhao Wei group “permits and promotes human trafficking and child prostitution.” The Treasury named Su Guiqin, another Chinese national, Australian Abbas Eberahim and Thai Nat Rungtawankhiri as other key actors in the Zhao Wei organization. The sanctions freezes the US-based assets of those on the blacklist and ban any US person or company from doing business with them.

AFP