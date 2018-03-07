US Homeland Security Trains PH Policemen

THE United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) hosted 22 Philippine National Police officers from the newly-formed Philippine Transnational Criminal Investigative Unit (TCIU) for an intensive three-week International Task Force Agent Training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick, Georgia recently. At the training, instructors led rigorous sessions for the TCIU members on entry and defensive tactics, investigative techniques, interviews and interrogations, evidence collection, surveillance, and undercover operations. The Philippines is the first Asian country to host a TCIU. “TCIU Philippines will first focus on those who travel to the Philippines to exploit children,” explained Ransom Avilla, US Embassy in the Philippines’ HSI Attaché. Similarly, PNP team leader Major Jeorge Francis Rodrin said the TCIU officers grew as one during this training and “will fight crime to give justice to victims of abuse.” Out of the 12 TCIUs worldwide, the Philippine TCIU is notable for its high proportion of female officers, with 13 women out of 22 members.