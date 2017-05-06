US identifies Peruvian as major cocaine ‘kingpin’

WASHINGTON: A Peruvian businessman who operates a car repair service and real estate firm in Lima is the kingpin behind a massive global cocaine trafficking operation, the US Treasury said Friday. The Treasury designated Gino Dusan Padros Degregori, 39, as a “foreign narcotics kingpin,” saying he runs the drug network out of Lima-based firms dealing in imports, auto service and real estate and construction. Padros Degregori’s operation has been in place for more than a decade, it said, shipping one-ton loads of cocaine every month from Lima’s Port of Callao to Europe, Mexico and the United States.

AFP