US industrial output drops in Nov, reverses Oct gain

WASHINGTON: Industrial output fell in November, marking the third decline in the past four months and erasing the slight gain in October, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday.

The Industrial Production index fell 0.4 percent in the latest month, after a 0.1 percent rise in October, dragged down by another big decline in utilities and a slight dip in manufacturing.

Total output is 0.6 percent lower than November 2015.

The mining sector, which includes the oil and gas industry, jumped 1.1 percent from October, following the 1.9 percent increase in the prior month, but remains 4.6 percent below the same month of last year.

Production of consumer goods dropped for the third straight month, and business equipment also fell, while construction supplies posted another healthy increase.

Industrial capacity utilization, which indicates how much installed production is being used, dipped to 75 percent in November from 75.4 percent in October.