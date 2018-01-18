US landowners face problems from wind energy farms

HUTCHINSON, Kansas: Communities are either brought together or torn apart over wind farms, attorneys with experience in the field said.

The division is a concern of one farmer in the Haven area, while NextEra Energy Resources pushes to lease land for a proposed wind farm in southeast Reno County. Not wanting to upset any neighbors, the farmer agreed to share his wind farm contract with The News on condition of anonymity.

Three attorneys agreed to review the contract for The News.

The farmer said he knew of two other farmers and himself who were waiting to see what farmers who owned more land in the area decide to do. He said that included the Millers and the Bogners. Others also mentioned the Showalters.

The Showalters and the Millers could not be reached for comment.

Don Bogner, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had two attorneys look over the contract. The gray-bearded man talked about his concerns while his nephew constructed an indoor pen for calves.

“What I’m scared of is they will get enough people, and we won’t get anything,” he said. “And we will have to look at them.”

The family operation would need the signatures of all six siblings and their spouses.

Besides garnering support from everyone, Bogner had several concerns: Sticking turbines in someone’s backyard, signing a contract that will affect future Bogners, not knowing whether they would get turbines or lines running to turbines, the decommissioning of the turbines if the company goes bankrupt, and the potential “effects” outlined in the contract.

Bogner said he didn’t feel pressured despite multiple visits from a NextEra representative.

“He’s just doing his job,” he said.

Attorney’s outlook

Lee Legleiter, of Hampton & Royce LC, said it’s more advantageous for community members to be seeing eye-to-eye. Together, he said, they have more influence over the contracts.

The attorney noted that’s what landowners did in the NextEra proposal for a wind farm in Washington and Republic counties. Legleiter would not say specific amounts negotiated in the wind farm project.

If landowners do decide to go it alone, Legleiter suggested they ask for a favored-nation clause, which gives the landowner the best terms given to other landowners.

Spokesman Bryan Garner said the company started its first Kansas wind farm in 2001. Today, the company has six without a “single complaint” about shadow flicker, when spinning turbine blades cause sunlight to appear to be flickering, or health concerns, such as sleep disruption caused by turbine vibration. Garner said a clause restricting landowners from making public comments is typical in such contracts.

A GateHouse Media investigation that appeared in The News from December 26 to 30 found 400 families who publicly complained about the effects of living near a wind farm.

Garner said the series did not “reflect the vast majority of people in this country” who live in communities with wind farms. NextEra Energy Resources operates over 120 wind farms across the country and Canada.

About the potential 96-year life of the contract, Garner only said it is in line with other contracts in the industry. The spokesman declined to talk about other specifics in the contract.

The proposal is for a 200- to 300-megawatt wind farm or approximately 100 wind turbines. Landowners retain other rights to the area as long as it doesn’t interfere with the wind farm.

Garner said the company also has approached landowners in Reno County and a few other counties about a solar panel project. He didn’t have any additional details about that project.