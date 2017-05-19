US, Legazpi to promote inclusive, resilient urban development

Legazpi City: The US Embassy in the Philippines’ United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Susan Brems and Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal signed a Memorandum of Understanding recently making Legazpi the seventh city in the Philippines to join USAID’s Cities Development Initiative (CDI).

The USAID works closely with city governments outside Metro Manila to fulfill their potential as engines of inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and resilient growth. In Legazpi City, USAID will provide a range of technical assistance in the areas of economic growth, health, environment, governance, and education.

“Legazpi City is a key driver of growth in the Bicol region, with tremendous potential to pursue inclusive development in surrounding localities in Albay and beyond,” Brems said.

After the signing Rosal said “[Legazpi] City will be able to enhance its competitiveness and acquire the knowledge and skills to address disaster risks. These [projects]will help sustain our city’s development.”

The USAID director capped her visit with a trip to the rice fields of Polangui town.

In partnership with the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 5 and local governments of Polangui, Albay and Buhi and Nabua, Camarines Sur, USAID has increased 600 upland Bicol farmers’ resilience to extreme weather by introducing farming advisories and technology such as small-scale irrigation systems.

Other USAID CDI partner cities currently include Batangas, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Tagbilaran and Zamboanga.