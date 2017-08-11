US Marine Corps chief hails fallen Pinoy Marines

The commandant of the United States Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, discussed with Philippine military and US Embassy leaders partnership matters and future engagements during his visit to the country August 9 to 11.

He met with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Eduardo Año, Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) Maj. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, US Ambassador Sung Kim and US Marines on assignment at the US Embassy in Manila.

Neller brought up bilateral engagements, regional security, future of diplomacy and inter-operability between the Philippines and the United States.

At a wreath-laying at the PMC Heroes Memorial on August 10, he honored the brave Philippine Marines who died fighting the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

“These Marines were our friends, our partners and our allies, so on behalf of the entire US Marine Corps, I wanted to honor their sacrifice,” Neller said.