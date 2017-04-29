US Marines return to Afghanistan’s volatile Helmand

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan: US Marines returned to Afghanistan’s volatile Helmand provinceon Saturday, the first to be deployed in the war-torn country since NATO forces ended their combat role in 2014. Commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson attended a handover ceremony marking the return of the prestigious force in the poppy-growing southern province, where American forces faced heated fighting until 2014, an Agence France-Presse photographer said. Some 300 Marines will form part of NATO’s train, assist and advise mission in the province, which for years was the centerpiece of the US and British military intervention in Afghanistan—only for it to slip deeper into a quagmire of instability.