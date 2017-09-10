US military unit helps oprhans in Angeles City

United States military service members from Task Force 72 led a community relations project in support of the Duyan Ni Maria Children’s Home in Angeles City, Pampanga, Philippines on August 28.

The US service members assisted with moving the orphanage to an improved building in a new location. They helped by loading and unloading various items from trucks, installing barbed wire around the perimeter of the new location for security, and installing a temporary fence until a more permanent structure can be built.

While in Angeles City, the service members engaged with the children living in Duyan Ni Maria through song, dance, games, and conversation.

The US has a very strong and broad relationship with the Philippines, and will continue to work together with their Filipino partners in areas of mutual interest to improve the livelihoods of the Filipino people and uphold our shared democratic values.