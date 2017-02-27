US Navy secretary nominee withdraws

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Philip Bilden has withdrawn his nomination as secretary of the US Navy, the Pentagon said Sunday, marking the latest in a series of nominees to remove their names from consideration to serve under President Donald Trump. “This was a personal decision driven by privacy concerns and significant challenges he faced in separating himself from his business interests,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement, adding that he would soon suggest a new nominee. “While I am disappointed, I understand and respect his decision, and know that he will continue to support our nation in other ways.” Concerns over the ability of Bilden, a prominent businessman and private equity investor, to separate from his vast holdings, many of which are in Hong Kong, clouded his nomination, according to reports.

AFP