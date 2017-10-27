US new home sales rocket to 10-yr high

WASHINGTON: US sales of new single-family homes spiked in September, hitting their highest level in a decade after months of declines and sluggish growth, Commerce Department figures showed Wednesday.

Advertisements

The sudden jump in sales came despite tightening supply and rising prices, with homebuyers closing on houses in record numbers in the storm-damaged southern United States and in the Northeast.

The result could dampen some complaints among analysts who say the tight US housing market is weighing on sales and putting prices beyond reach for many would-be homeowners.

Analysts cautioned however that the data were volatile and suffered from a margin of error even broader than the reported increase — meaning the picture could appear quite different after revisions in the coming months.

The September sales pop saw the annual rate rise by 18.9 percent — the largest month-to-month percentage increase in 25 years — to 667,000 units, the fastest pace since October 2007.

Analysts had instead been expecting a one percent drop, with markets still absorbing the blows of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The September result was also 17 percent higher than the rate recorded in the same month last year.

“This large jump stemmed what could have been a three-month skid,” Trulia chief economist Ralph McLaughlin said in a research note.

“What’s also promising is that sales are up strongly in the South, suggesting the streak of hurricanes that hit there have had little impact on demand for new homes.”

The sales rush drove inventories of new houses down by 16.7 percent to a five-month supply, the lowest level since March and the largest monthly drop since 1996 — but in raw numbers the pool of new homes for sale was unchanged at 279,000.

The median price rose 5.2 percent for the month to $319,700, pushing the average sales price to its highest level on record at $385,200.

Sales of single-family homes shot up a stunning 25.8 percent to an annual pace of 405,000 units in the southern United States, the largest monthly gain since July 2007.

In the Northeast, they rose by an even steeper 33.3 percent, the largest month-to-month jump since January 2008.

AFP