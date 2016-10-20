US official commits to back Bohol’s growth

THE director of the Office of US Foreign Assistance Resources has reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to Bohol’s inclusive and sustainable development.

Hari Sastry made the commitment during a recent visit to the Central Visayan province where he was welcomed by Bohol officials led by Gov. Edgar Chatto and Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap 2nd.

Sastry toured projects contributing to the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Cities Development Initiative (CDI) that helps enhance competitiveness of key industries, such as tourism and agribusiness, in the provincial capital Tagbilaran City and throughout Bohol province.

The US government, through the US Embassy in the Philippines’ USAID, has a long history of supporting the province.

USAID projects in Bohol include the Ecosystems Improved for Sustainable Fisheries (ECOFISH) Project, which extends Internet access to remote coastal communities, and Basa Pilipinas (Read Philippines), which focuses on raising reading skills of early grade students through improved reading instruction and access to quality reading materials.

The capital city Tagbilaran is currently one of USAID’s Cities Development Initiative partner cities.

The initiative supports partner cities outside Metro Manila to fulfill their potential as engines of inclusive economic growth.

“We are proud to be good friends with the Boholanos and we will continue to support the province to promote inclusive and resilient growth,” Sastry said.

“We look forward to seeing Tagbilaran City reach its potential as an engine of economic growth in the province of Bohol, and for the rest of the Philippines,” he added.

The USAID is the lead US government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential.

In the Philippines, it partners with the national government to create a more stable, prosperous and well-governed nation.