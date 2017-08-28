US Open champ Park wins LPGA Canadian Pacific Open

OTTAWA: South Korea’s US Women’s Open winner Park Sung-Hyun added another title to her rookie resume on Sunday (Monday in Manila) with a two-stroke win in the Canadian Pacific Open in Ottawa.

Four off the pace to start the day, Park notched seven birdies in a seven-under 64 to seize the victory with a 13-under-par total of 271.

She was two strokes in front of compatriot Lee Mi-Rim, who closed with a 68 at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Two eagles — including one at the 18th — boosted Lee to her best result since her victory in the KIA Classic earlier this year.

Overnight co-leader Nicole Broch Larsen was in a group sharing third place on 274 after an even-par 71. She was joined by China’s Feng Shanshan (68), South Korean Chun In-Gee (70), and Americans Marina Alex (68) and Cristie Kerr (69).

Chun notched her sixth top-three finish of the season but couldn’t break through for her first title of 2017.

Mo Martin, who shared the overnight lead with Larsen, carded a one-over 72 to join a group on 275 that also included South Korean Kim Hyo-Joo and American Jane Park.

Kim carded a 66, while Park produced a sparkling 65 for her share of eighth place.

US star Michelle Wie withdrew prior to the start of the fourth round and was in hospital for an emergency appendectomy, her management team said.

