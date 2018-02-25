US to open Jerusalem embassy in May for Israel’s 70th anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States said on Friday (Saturday in Manila) it will relocate its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, bringing forward the contested move to coincide with the Jewish state’s 70th birthday. Until now, the US embassy has been located in Tel Aviv with a separate consulate general located in Jerusalem that represents US interests in the Palestinian territories. The new embassy will be initially located in a US consular building in Jerusalem’s Arnona neighborhood while Washington searches for a permanent location. The interim embassy will contain office space for the ambassador and “a small staff,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. By the end of next year, US intend to open a new embassy Jerusalem annex on the Arnona compound that will provide the ambassador and his team with expanded interim office space, Nauert added.