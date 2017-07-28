US PGA Canadian Open scores

Leading scores in the weather-disrupted first round of the US PGA Tour Canadian Open at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario (Round suspended by darkness, to resume Saturday. USA unless noted, par-72):

65 – Hudson Swafford, Brandon Hagy, Kevin Chappell, Matt Every, Ollie Schniederjans

66 – Tyrone Van Aswegen (RSA), James Hahn, Smylie Kaufman, K.J. Choi (KOR), Bubba Watson, Chad Campbell, Vijay Singh (FIJ), Jim Herman, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN), Peter Malnati, Martin Flores

67 – Bob Estes, Andres Gonzales, Keegan Bradley, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), J.B. Holmes, Tag Ridings, Johnny Ruiz, Mark Hubbard, Kevin Tway, Daniel Summerhays, David Lingmerth (SWE), Grayson Murray, Dustin Johnson, Chez Reavie, Ian Poulter (ENG)

