US, PH to hold activities on child protection in Manila, Cebu

The US Embassy in Manila and the Philippines’ Department of Justice Interagency Council Against Trafficking in Persons (IACAT) announce the launch of activities to implement the US-Philippines Child Protection Compact (CPC) Partnership, signed in Manila earlier this year by US Chargé d’Affaires Michael Klecheski and Philippine Secretary of Justice Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd.

Advertisements

The State Department’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP Office) led the negotiations for the United States and awarded US$3.5 million (P175 million) to two implementing partners: International Justice Mission (IJM) and The Salvation Army World Service Office.

The IACAT led the CPC Partnership negotiations for the Philippine government and intends to provide P40 million (US$784,000) to support the partnership’s objectives. The TIP Office will continue to work with IACAT and other participating departments during the partnership’s four-year implementation period. Activities will focus primarily in the National Capital Region (Manila) and Central Visayas.

The CPC Partnership is the first of its kind in the region and will support sustainable improvements in the capacity of the Philippine government and civil society to combat online sexual exploitation of children and child labor trafficking, to expand specialized child protection services and prevention efforts, and to improve coordination among duty bearers in responsible agencies.

As CPC Partnership implementing partners, IJM and The Salvation Army have begun working collaboratively with the government of the Philippines and other civil society organizations to support the government’s efforts to investigate, prosecute, and convict child traffickers; provide comprehensive, trauma-informed care for child victims of these crimes; and prevent online sexual exploitation of children and forced child labor from occurring.

The Salvation Army and local implementing partners will develop and strengthen systems for comprehensive care of child survivors of online sexual exploitation in Manila and Central Visayas. Its work will include supporting social workers and other stakeholders to identify child victims of online sexual exploitation and strengthen comprehensive service delivery for survivors, with a focus on enhancing psychosocial care and legal services. The program will increase the availability of much needed shelter and comprehensive services for child victims of online sexual exploitation.

“This Partnership represents a unique opportunity for the United States to partner with the government of the Philippines on an issue of the highest importance—building a better future for vulnerable Filipino children,” said US Ambassador Sung Kim.