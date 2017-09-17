US, PH participate in counter-terrorism drill

The governments of the Philippines and the United States will embark on a bilateral, interagency counter-terrorism drill, Tempest Wind, in mid-September intended to test and improve the ability of both nations to rapidly plan, coordinate, and conduct counter-terrorism operations.

The whole-of-government drill will be augmented by additional military assessments, national level engagement, and subject matter expert exchanges. These events will take place in the Philippines and Hawaii and are designed to create a realistic environment to exercise counter-terrorism strategy, including senior decision-making and tactical responses, while deepening the bilateral partnership.

In addition to important information exchanges, Tempest Wind is recognized as a way to test force readiness and exercise interoperability. These assessments will help to focus future bilateral training efforts to enhance the crisis response capabilities of both nations.

The Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board approved Tempest Wind in November 2016, highlighting the enduring commitment of both countries to the US-Philippine alliance.

The United States is a proud ally of the Philippines and will continue to provide support and assistance to Philippine counter-terrorism efforts and work jointly to address shared threats to the peace and security of both countries.