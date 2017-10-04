US, Philippines hold licensing tabletop exercise

The US Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program, together with the Strategic Trade

Management Office (STMO) within the Department of Trade and Industry, recently conducted a tabletop exercise on the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Licensing Process.

Experts from the US Department of Energy took the lead in designing and facilitating the exercise, which saw participants from 17 relevant government agencies taking part.

The tabletop exercise was designed to help the STMO test its proposed licensing procedure in preparation for full implementation of Republic Act 10697 or the Philippine Strategic Trade Management Act (STMA).

The STMA is designed to manage the trade of strategic goods and help prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The EXBS Program is designed to help countries develop and improve their strategic trade and border control systems.