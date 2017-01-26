US president signs bill backing military exchanges with Taiwan

U.S. President Barack Obama signed into law a defense bill that includes a section on high-level military exchanges between Taiwan and the U.S.

Section 1284 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 concerning the sense of the U.S. Congress on military exchanges with Taiwan states that the “Secretary of Defense should carry out a program of exchanges of senior military officers and senior officials between the United States and Taiwan designed to improve military to military relations.”

The Republic of China (Taiwan) Ministry of National Defense said Dec. 24 that the measure demonstrates the support and concern of the U.S. for the ROC’s defense and security. “We hope both sides build on the strong foundations for cooperation by further deepening substantive exchanges,” the ministry stated.