US researchers see stem cells as possible treatment for arthritis

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: Researchers led by two scientists at Rhode Island Hospital and the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University have hypothesized that a small group of stem cells found in the joint cartilage of people living with osteoarthritis may play a role in the development of the disease — and could play a role in its treatment.

Reporting in the May 4 editor of Scientific Reports, a publication of the journal Nature, lead authors Chathuraka Jayasuriya and Qian Chen suggest that these cells — known as OA-MSC, for osteoarthritis-mesenchymal stem cells — could be targeted in a therapeutic intervention that could save healthy joint cartilage.

“This holds real promise for future therapies,” said Jayasuriya. “We may be able to target the stem cells, eliminating them or preventing their proliferation, and saving valuable cartilage for a longer period of time.”

In a media release, Rhode Island Hospital cited Arthritis Foundation data that supports its contention that “osteoarthritis is the most common form of disability in American adults, and the fifth most prevalent disability worldwide.” According to the foundation, more than 50 million Americans — including hundreds of thousands of children — live with arthritis.

The Scientific Reports study “Molecular Characterization of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Human Osteoarthritis Reveals Contribution to the OA Phenotype” was supported by research grants from the Center of Biomedical Research Excellence in Skeletal Health and Repair, and the Advance Clinical and Translational Research, both funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

Also contributing were medical doctors Richard Terek and Michael Ehrlich, and Nicholas Lemme of Brown and Rhode Island Hospital; and Nan Hu and Jing L of Xian Jiaotong University in Xian, China.