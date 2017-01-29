US has right to ban Muslims – Palace

THE United States has the right to ban people from entering the country, Malacañang said on Sunday in reaction to the implementation of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump restricting the entry of citizens of seven countries.

“We respect the policy of the United States of America if they have prohibitions or they would be banning people from entering their country because that is their right. And they have the visa [requirement]right?” Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag of the Presidential Communications Office said.

Trump’s ban, which seeks to keep America safe, covers citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Several world leaders have condemned Trump’s order, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel who said “it is not justified to place people from a certain origin or belief under general suspicion.”

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is seeking to strike up a friendship with Trump, said US immigration policy was “a matter for the government of the United States… but we do not agree with this kind of approach.”

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Trump’s ban “a great gift to extremists.”

But the Palace said it respects Trump’s decision.

“They have regulations on who are qualified to go to their country. We would respect their regulations,” she told reporters.

The US Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 states “whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”

