US says shooting outside US embassy in Ankara, mission shut as precaution

ANKARA: The United States on Tuesday closed its missions to Turkey for the day after a shooting incident overnight outside the American embassy in Ankara that followed the assassination of the Russian ambassador in the Turkish capital.

“An individual approached the US Embassy Ankara main gate and discharged a firearm,” the embassy said in a statement, adding no-one was hurt and the individual was detained. As a result, the embassy and consulates in Istanbul and Adana were closed for normal operations, it added. AFP

AFP/CC