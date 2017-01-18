US scolds Bahrain for execution of three Shiites

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday scolded its ally Bahrain over the recent executions of three Shiites who had been sentenced to death for a deadly bomb attack on police. “We’re concerned that these executions occurred at a time of elevated tension in Bahrain,” US State Department spokesman John Kirby said. “Violent attacks against the police… are reprehensible, of course, and deserve condemnation.” The executions have ignited major demonstrations and rekindled tensions between the Shiite majority and Sunni rulers of the Persian Gulf kingdom, which have concerned Washington since a crackdown on an uprising in 2011. Bahrain’s High Court last week upheld the death sentences against the trio convicted of a bomb attack in March 2014 which killed three policemen, including an officer from the United Arab Emirates. “We’ve also seen allegations that the individuals facing execution were victims of torture, and that the evidence used against them in court was extracted, in part, through coerced confessions. We continue to call on the Government of Bahrain to return urgently to the path of reconciliation, and to work collectively to address the aspirations of all Bahrainis,” Kirby said.

AFP