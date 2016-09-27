US sends contingent for bilateral training

THE United States deployed an air contingent for bilateral training missions with their counterparts from the Philippine military for improved interoperability and enhanced security cooperation.

The US sent two C-130 Hercules aircraft and 100 Airmen from the 374th Air Wing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, and the 36th Contingency Response Group from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City.

Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) airmen also participated in the first rotation of an Air Contingent at Clark Air Base in April 2016, following a joint announcement by then Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin and US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter that highlighted several initiatives aimed to reinforce the ties between the two countries.

The two-week Air Contingent in April consisted of A-l0C Thunderbolt IIs, HH-60G Pave Hawks, and approximately 200 personnel from multiple PACAF units. The second iteration of the Air Contingent on June 15, 2016, was comprised of EA-18G Growlers and Navy personnel.