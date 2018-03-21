US, SKorea resume military exercises

SEOUL: The United States and South Korea announced on Tuesday that their annual joint military drills will go ahead next month, but the main exercise will be shortened by a month as a diplomatic thaw with North Korea gathers pace.

No aircraft carrier will take part in the large-scale exercises that involve tens of thousands of troops and which are a perennial source of tension between the two Koreas, with Pyongyang condemning them as provocative rehearsals for an invasion of the North.

With talks under way to set up a North-South summit, followed by a proposed face-to-face meet between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, there was speculation that this year’s drills might be scaled back to avoid derailing the discussions.

A Seoul defense ministry spokesman Tuesday confirmed the main exercise, expected to resume on April 1, would be truncated.

“The Foal Eagle exercises will be held for a month in April due to a delay caused by the Olympics and as each military has its own schedule,” the spokesman told Agence France-Presse.

Last year the drills were conducted for two months through March to April. This year’s exercises had already been delayed to avoid clashing with the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the South last month.

The news came despite official statements Tuesday from both Washington and Seoul that this year’s drills would be “similar” in size to previous ones.

“The UN Command has notified today the North Korean military on the schedule as well as the defensive nature of the annual exercises,” Seoul’s defense ministry spokeswoman told reporters.

The Pentagon added in a statement: “Our combined exercises are defense-oriented and there is no reason for North Korea to view them as a provocation.”

“Foal Eagle” is a series of field training exercises with approximately 11,500 US service personnel taking part, together with 290,000 South Korean troops, while “Key Resolve” is a tabletop exercise using mainly computer-based simulations.

According to a senior South Korean envoy who made a rare visit to Pyongyang earlier this month, Kim had made it clear he “understands” the need for the drills to go ahead.

Such an acknowledgement is in stark contrast to the Kim regime’s denunciations of the exercises in the past. The North has often responded to the drills with its own military actions, and last year fired four ballistic missiles close to Japan.