US State Department denies Goldberg-led plot

US State Department on Monday denied that former ambassador Philip Goldberg had written a blueprint to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, noting that aid programs and defense cooperation between Manila and Washington were proof of American commitment to build Philippine institutions.
Bellow is the statement to The Manila Times issued by Daniel Russel, assistant secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs:
“These allegations of a blueprint are false. No such blueprint exists.
“As Secretary Kerry said in his meeting with President Duterte in July, the United States respects the sovereignty of the Philippines and the democratic choices made by the Philippine people in selecting their leaders.
“Our ongoing aid programs and defense cooperation demonstrate our commitment to building Philippine institutions and to the Philippines’ success as a country and within ASEAN.
“As we have said, our relationship with the Philippines is broad and our alliance is one of our most enduring and important relationships in the Asia Pacific region. It has been a cornerstone of stability for over 70 years. It is built on shared sacrifices for democracy and human rights and strong people-to-people and societal ties. We continue to focus on our broad relationship with the Philippines, and will work together in the many areas of mutual interest to improve the livelihoods of the Philippine people and uphold our shared democratic values.”
The US State Dept said:
* Aids Program and Defense cooperation exist between the USA and PH.
How about if Du30 rejected the above?
*Relationship built on shared sacrifices for democracy and human rights.
Who will determine the shared sacrifices of democracy and human rights?
Those are the two arguments of Kerry. But, Kerry and the most unpopular president of the US who buried American Taxpayers including me, into $20 Trillions of debts are now being kicked out by the American electors.
My favorite president Donald J. Trump, whom he knows I directly campaigned for him is coming up. As a Fil-Am, I hope and pray for the unity of the United States. The problem now in the Philippines is the reigning president is surrounded by leftist advisers.
Most importantly, the Philippines needs an adviser who are pro-American Democracy. Obviously, China (the most abusive country and proven thief) and Russia are not democratic and they are anti-American.
Ask the Filipinos: Who do you want to be the super power? Russia, China or the United States of America. According to the study, the Filipinos are more loyal to the USA than the Americans do. Will this change during the Du30 administration?
Coincidentally, VP Ribredo is currently in the states presumably on vacation despite the highly reported typhoon about to hit her province and region. Must be part of the steps to provide her with a comprehensive briefing on what to do and how to implement the oust Duterte plan. Neat!
Of course they will deny it.
Everything is possible if the U.S. government wants to get involved in Philippine politics. The CIA is being suspected in destabilizing efforts against foreign government which does not follow the line of support to their government. The Duterte administration should be careful and alert against the moves of the opposition to end his rule in favor of Filipino politicians who they can control. Rody should have his AFP and PNP to be careful of troublemakers in the opposition because Goldberg is accused of his destabilizing efforts in the countries he is being assigned.