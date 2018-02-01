US State dept official says rights situation ‘improving’

THE Duterte administration on Wednesday welcomed comments by a US official noting what he described as an improving human rights record in the drugs war.

James Walsh, a senior US State Department drug official, said Tuesday he was “cautiously optimistic” the rights record was improving, even though President Rodrigo Duterte is pressing on with a war on drugs in which law enforcers have killed nearly 4,000 suspects.

Foreign rights monitors have described the crackdown as a possible crime against humanity.

“Many folks have been tracking the EJKs (extrajudicial killings) in the Philippines and the trends are going down so there is some encouragement that we are seeing in some of our human rights training working,” Walsh told reporters.

“I would describe the United States as being cautiously optimistic in the trends when it comes to a good…appropriate way for a drug campaign,” added the deputy assistant secretary for international narcotics and law enforcement.

Walsh’s remarks “hint of a growing appreciation of the positive impact of the administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said in a statement.

But Roque maintained that the government was not involved in summary killings.

Bato elated

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa welcomed the statement of the US official.

“Very good. Salamat sa observation na ganu’n (Thank you for that observation),” he said.

A total of 563 individuals surrendered to the authorities on the first day of the resumption of the PNP’s anti-drug campaign on Monday. No casualties were recorded.

However human rights group Amnesty International warned that people should stay vigilant and keep pressing for an investigation into rights abuses.

“Since President Duterte came to power, police have unlawfully killed thousands of people, the vast majority of them from poor and marginalized communities, in attacks so extensive and brutal they may well amount to crimes against humanity,” it said in a statement.

“To date, police have been allowed to operate in a culture of almost total impunity,” Amnesty added.

It repeated calls for independent investigations into each death, “and all perpetrators, including those in positions of command, must be held to account.”

AFP AND ROY D.R. NARRA