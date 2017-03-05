US supports drug abuse prevention program

The San Pedro Anti-Drug Abuse Coalition (SPADAC) held a Drug Abuse Prevention Education Program for approximately 200 high school students on February 3 to educate the youth on the dangers of illegal drug use and the youth’s role in advocacy on drug prevention. A representative from the US Embassy delivered brief remarks to the students, noting the importance of positive peer pressure.

The US Embassy, through its International Narcotics and Law Enforcement section, supports the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America which in turn provides technical assistance to SPADAC and 14 other community coalitions in the Philippines.

This event brought together local government and barangay leaders; representatives from the Association of Anti-Abuse Coalitions of the Philippines coalitions from five other cities; and members of the Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club—all of whom showed support for the students and the prevention of drug use among youths.

According to SPADAC, San Pedro City with a population of 300,000 is a top source of illegal drug sales in the province transported via Laguna De Bay to the neighboring cities in the National Capital Region.