US Supreme Court delays execution of inmate with dementia

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Supreme Court granted a last-minute stay of execution late Thursday to an Alabama inmate suffering from dementia. Vernon Madison, 67, had been scheduled to die by lethal injection for the killing of a police officer in Mobile in 1985. His lawyers say that over the past two years, he has suffered a series of strokes and now cannot remember the crime for which he was sentenced to death. They say executing somebody in that condition violates the US constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Justice Clarence Thomas stayed the execution in an order on Thursday, “pending further order” on Madison’s appeal. Madison’s lawyers say he is legally blind, has slurred speech, cannot walk on his own and suffers from urinary incontinence. He has spent more than 30 years on death row. The jury in his trial recommended life in prison. But the judge overruled it and ordered that Madison be executed. Under an Alabama law passed in 2017, judges can no longer do that in cases where defendants are eligible for the death penalty.

AFP