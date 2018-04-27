US to defend PH against foreign forces but hands off on sea dispute — Kim

THE US will defend the Philippines should a foreign force attack any of the country’s territories, excluding the disputed West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) Ambassador Sung Kim said Thursday.

“Our commitment set in the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) is absolute that we will defend the Philippines,” said Kim during the Ambassador Series forum organized by Asia Society Philippines.

Kim said the US took its commitment under the MDT very seriously and if any part of Philippine territory would be attacked, the US would come to the Philippines’ defense.

The US ambassador is referring to the treaty between the Philippines and US that was signed in 1951, which provides for the US to come to the assistance of the Philippines if its metropolitan territory or island territories under its jurisdiction in the Pacific area would be attacked.

Article 5 of the treaty states that “an armed attack on either of the Parties is deemed to include an armed attack on the metropolitan territory of either of the Parties, or on the Island territories under its jurisdiction in the Pacific Ocean, its armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific.”

But Kim made it clear that it did not apply to the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) situation because territories in the area were considered disputed.

He added that while it was clear from the perspective of the Philippines that some of the islands in the WPS were its territories, other claimant countries did not share the same perspective.

“So if you ask US will come to defend territories that are clearly of the Philippines, I would say yes. But does that not apply to the South China Sea,” he said. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA