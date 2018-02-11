US Treasury blacklists Filipino IS financier

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The US Treasury on Friday (Saturday in Manila) placed three men, including a Filipino, said to be part of the Islamic State’s global financial network on its sanctions blacklist, as it seeks to shut down the flow of funds to the group.

The Treasury said Abdulpatta Escalon Abubakar of the Philippines, Yunus Emre Sakarya of Turkey, and Mohamed Mire Ali Yusuf of Somalia all provided financial, material or technological support for the Islamic State group.

Abubakar is alleged to have been instrumental in getting funds to the IS network in the Philippines in 2016 and 2017, handling transfers from IS outside the country. He also helped the group obtain weapons and explosives, the Treasury said.

Abubakar was arrested by Filipino authorities last September after he flew into Manila from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He was released but nabbed again in Quezon City in October over kidnapping charges.

The Treasury said Sakarya supplied IS with materials for drones from his Turkey-based company, Profesyoneller Elektronik. The company handled some $500,000 worth of orders for unmanned aerial vehicles and related equipment in 2016, it said.

Mire Ali livestock trading business Liibaan Trading “served as a front for ISIS-aligned groups in the Bari region of Somalia,” the Treasury said.

US Embassy’s ‘person of interest’

In a report to Department of Justice last September, the Bureau of Immigration’s Port Operations Division chief, Red Mariñas, said Escalon arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on board Philippine Airlines flight PR633.

He was referred to the duty immigration supervisor for secondary inspection.

“[S]econdary inspection…revealed the subject is a suspected terrorist, suspected supported by a local terrorist group,” the report said.

It added: “Subject is a Person of Interest (POI) of the Philippine National Police-Intelligence Group (PNP-IG) and the US Embassy.”

AFP AND PNA