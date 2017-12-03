US turns over prosecutor training materials to DOJ

US Ambassador Sung Kim presented more than 2,000 copies of a revised prosecutor’s manual and other training materials to Secretary of Justice Vitaliano “Vit” Aguirre on November 27 in Manila.

The materials are the product of a multiyear effort by the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to enhance the capacity of Philippine prosecutors. The revised manuals and other training materials will be distributed to prosecutors nationwide.

This endeavor represents the shared US-Philippine commitment to the rule of law and the foundation of a partnership designed to support the development of a comprehensive curriculum for the National Prosecution Service.

This project builds on the national priorities of the Philippine government to better equip prosecutors with the skills needed to handle increasingly complex cases, such as cybercrime and transnational criminal cases.