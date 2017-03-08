US TV’s ‘Madam Secretary’ irks Palace

Malacañang on Tuesday slammed a US television series for an episode showing a fictional Philippine President making sexual advances on the US Secretary of State.

In the trailer for season 3, episode 15 of “Madam Secretary” titled “Break in Diplomacy,” the supposed Philippine president shows inappropriate behavior toward the female lead character, the US state secretary.

The 20-second clip showed the top American diplomat punching the “Philippines’ unconventional new president.”

“I clobbered a world leader instead of saving a major regional agreement,” the secretary of state says.

“I think they are confusing their images,” Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a news conference.

“I think they are projecting something that they really would like to say about their own situation. Really I think they should use a fictional US President,” he added.

The Philippine embassy in Washington D.C. also reacted to the show, saying although the show is fictional, its premise mirrors current events.

“It is, therefore, inevitable that its depiction of world leaders will have an impact on how its audience views the real personages and the countries they represent,” the embassy said in a statement.

It added the episode not only casts doubt on the president’s respectability, but also “denigrates the way our nation navigates foreign affairs.”

The embassy said the depiction of the president tarnishes the Philippines’ longstanding advocacy for women’s rights and gender equality.

It called on CBS Corporation, where the show airs, to take necessary corrective action.

The 15th episode in the third season of “Madam Secretary” is set to air on March 12th in the United States.

WITH A REPORT FROM JIM PILAPIL