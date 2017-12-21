After US veto, UN assembly to vote on Jerusalem resolution

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session on Thursday to vote on a draft resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital after the United States vetoed the measure at the Security Council. Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN reacted angrily to the move, tweeting: “On Thurs there’ll be a vote criticizing our choice. The US will be taking names,” in rhetoric reminiscent of her boss’s threatening style. Turkey and Yemen requested the urgent meeting of the 193-nation assembly on behalf of the Arab group of countries and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The two countries circulated a draft resolution on Tuesday that mirrors the vetoed measure, reaffirming that any decision on the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be rescinded. Egypt had put forward the draft at the council, which was backed by all 14 other Security Council members in the vote on Monday.

