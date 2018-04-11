US warships arrive in PH

TWO US warships arrived in Manila on Wednesday for a scheduled port visit, passing through the disputed territories in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea).

Several officials from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) like Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commanding general of the Philippine Army; Maj. Gen. Fernando Trinidad, AFP deputy chief of staff for intelligence; Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., AFP deputy chief of staff for plans; National Security Council officials; and personnel from the US Embassy boarded the Aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill that docked in Manila Bay.

According to a source, the aircraft carrier and the guided-missile cruiser passed off the coast of Palawan, which is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“It is nearby Reed Bank. They (US) just demonstrated there such as aerial operations,” said the well-placed source who requested anonymity.

In a release sent out by the US Embassy in Manila, sailors and marines from the aircraft carrier will be participating in cultural exchanges, community relations events and Morale, Welfare, Recreation-sponsored tours to enhance the cultural understanding and cooperation between Washington and Manila.

According to the embassy, the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group “will continue on their regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment” after their departure in Manila, by conducting a variety of operations, including addressing shared maritime security concerns, among others. DEMPSEY REYES