US willing to help resolve labor row

THE United States on Thursday expressed its readiness to help resolve the diplomatic row between the Philippines and Kuwait as third-party mediator if asked.

“I think we’ll always be helpful to resolve delicate, difficult situations between friends and partners,” said US Ambassador to Manila Sung Kim during the Kapihan sa Embahada news forum organized by the embassy.

Kim made it clear that no one has approached the US about the matter.

Former ambassador to Iraq and Palau Apolinario Lozada raised the need for the Philippines to get the help of a third-party mediator in addressing the issue with Kuwait. He said the US could be the best choice.

The ambassador however refrained from commenting on the issue.

“My sense is that the two countries are working very hard to resolve (the) difficult situation,” he added.

“If we can be helpful I’m sure my colleagues in Washington would consider any such requests seriously,” he said.

Kim said the US is hopeful that the Philippines and Kuwait will resolve the difficult situation.

The envoy said the Philippines has a strong interest in protecting Filipinos overseas.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayeteno recently cited positive developments on the issue following the Kuwait’s announcement that it is ready to move forward and work with the Philippines in addressing concerns related to overseas Filipino workers.

“The positive response we have received from Kuwait now provides us with an excellent opportunity to write a new chapter that should allow us to overcome any and all future challenges between our two countries,” he said when he met Philippine ambassador to Kuwait Rene Villa.

Villa was expelled by Kuwait in connection with the rescue by Philippine embassy officials of distressed Filipino workers.