USADA report says Salazar violated drug protocols

NEW YORK: A confidential US Anti-Doping Agency report says track coach Alberto Salazar has violated drug protocols with Britain’s Mo Farah and other elite runners, the New York Times reported Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The newspaper outlined how the 269-page report on the Oregon Project, a Nike-financed initiative featuring some of the world’s top runners, created tensions between Salazar and athletes over medical issues and methods of boosting performance.

Salazar has denied violating anti-doping rules, saying he and the program athletes follow proper anti-doping protocols.

But the Times described a culture of coercion, secrecy and possible medical malpractice in the team, which in part were aimed at improving US distance running on the global level.

No sanctions against anyone have been announced in the report.

“We cannot comment on the specific situation at this time,” a USADA spokesman told the Times. “However, we know there is a win-at-all-costs culture that exists across all levels of sport, and coaches especially — given their influence over athletes — have a responsibility to rise above those pressures and ensure that athlete health and safety is protected.”

AFP