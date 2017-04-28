USAID helps upgrade water, sanitation in Tagbilaran

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has initiated a partnership between the city government of Tagbilaran City in Bohol and Maynilad Water Academy (MWA) to upgrade water and sanitation services which will benefit at least 190,000 city residents.

According to the US Embassy, the city government of Tagbilaran and Maynilad Water Services through the MWA will develop and implement a one-year joint work plan that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Tagbilaran City Waterworks System (TCWS).

The partnership was formalized on Thursday with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell Yap and MWA Executive Director Rodora Gamboa.

US Embassy officials said participants will exchange best practices, expertise, and technology in water supply operation and non-revenue water management through joint data gathering and consultation, coaching and mentoring, study visits, and on-the-job training.

John Avila, USAID Philippines representative, said they have been working with the TCWS since 2016 helping the government-managed utility provide water services for longer hours and expand household connections to water services.

Avila said these measures support the city government’s vision of providing clean, potable, adequate, sustainable, and resilient services by 2030

“USAID promotes sustainable water and sanitation services that are essential to achieve resilient and livable urban areas,” Avila said during the MOU signing ceremony.

Under the Cities Development Initiative (CDI) the USAID aims to transform secondary cities into engines of growth, he added.

Tagbilaran is one of the CDI partner cities, together with Batangas, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa and Zamboanga.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO