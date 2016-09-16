USC Warriors beat UV Lancers in Cesafi basketball

CEBU CITY: The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors just added misery to the erstwhile tough to crack University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, beating the latter, 89-75, in the college match of the 2016 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament Thursday night at the Cebu Coliseum.

Kevin Oleodo, Jules Langres, Lucky Ecarma and Gio Laguyo combined efforts to help the Warriors take their fifth win in nine games while handing UV its third defeat also in nine games.

“I think I fit in to the system of coach Rommel Rasmo because he trusted me to shoot the ball. On my part I also did extra work in my offense and also worked harder on my defense,” Oleodo said.

UV still hasn’t recovered from its loss to the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in their last outing last Saturday.

USC jumped to a hot start and never looked back, posting a 17-point lead 77-60 in the fourth period.

Oleodo scored 16 points; Langres added 12, Ecarma made 11 and Laguyo finished with 10 for the Warriors, while Bassieru Sackor and Joshue Segumpan scored 19 points each for UV.

Earlier, the UV Baby Lancers were slowly gaining ground in their quest for the second automatic semifinal slot following an 85-73 win against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation in the high school match.

The Baby Lancers broke away from a tight 21-20 game in the opening period with a 22-13 blast in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead.

Another 20-14 binge in the third virtually gave the match to the Baby Lancers, who now improved to 5-2, to move closer to the automatic semis slot, which they hope to snatch from other contender the Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC) Greywolves.

The four-peat seeking Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles booked the first ticket to the semis with their 7-1 card, while USPF dropped to 2-6.

Raul Jancork Cabahug led the Baby Lancers performers with his 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Luis Escobar added a double-double 13 points and 12 rebounds and Roosevelt Jelianggao finish with 10 makers for UV.

Chris Isabelo fired the game high 21 points, Gabriel Cometa had 12 and Vincent Lequin had 10 points for USPF.

USPF, USC and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildkittens are already out of contention for a quarterfinals slot.

