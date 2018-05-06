Use a soft touch on labor regulations

FULFILLING an early promise, President Rodrigo Duterte on Labor Day finally signed an Executive Order calling for a ban on the practice of “endo,” the serial hiring of workers on five-month employment contracts to evade a labor law that regularizes employees after six months of service.

Labor groups were disappointed, however, with the way Duterte pulled his punches on the matter. The EO and Duterte’s follow-up comments handed responsibility for developing labor regulations to Congress, rather than meeting the demands of the labor sector through fiat, which is clearly what they were expecting in spite of that being a glaring contradiction to their usual characterization of Duterte as a dictator.

Despite the criticism, Duterte has the right idea; labor governance has too broad an impact on people’s lives and the national economy to be modified by short-cutting the democratic process.

On the other hand, Duterte has potentially opened a can of worms by bringing the issue of labor regulations into the public spotlight, in a populist era, in the venue of a Congress facing an election next year. While making Executive rejection of “endo” a matter of the official record is creditable, the reality is the Department of Labor and Employment already has the authority to determine whether the practice is being used, and compel the offending employers to regularize the affected workers. It did so just this past Thursday when it ordered telecom giant PLDT to regularize about 7,000 of its workers.

What Congress should do is committee work: Analyze the parts of the Labor Code that pertain to “endo,” determine why those are not being consistently enforced, and, if the problem is found to be within the law itself, propose appropriate amendments to close any loopholes. As useful as all that would be, it’s hardly sexy enough to appeal to constituencies who will be voting in just over a year’s time, and who are being told on an almost daily basis that they are feeling hardships as a consequence of higher prices for basic necessities coupled with persistently high joblessness.

That atmosphere creates a temptation to make a splash too great for most lawmakers to resist, which means it is very likely the hot-button issues of minimum wages and income subsidies are going to be raised.

Two recent examples illustrate why legislators should be circumspect in taking on these popular but problematic issues. In Seattle, a progressive increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour was met with great fanfare when it was announced a couple of years ago. A study by the University of Washington, however, found that the measure has been disastrous. The last increment of the increase, from $13 to $15 an hour, resulted in a sharp increase in job losses, to the extent that the lost wages greatly exceeded the sum of the increases in wages for workers who kept their jobs. This was partly because employers reduced workers’ hours by an average of 9 percent to compensate for the higher payroll costs; the net effect was that workers covered by the minimum wage directive are now actually earning an average of $125 less per month than they were before the increase.

In Finland, the government announced last week it was pulling the plug on what was to be a two-year experiment with another supposedly surefire answer to poverty and income inequality, the “universal basic income.”

Beginning last year, the government gave 560 euros (about $678) per month to 2,000 randomly-selected unemployed Finns, with no strings attached. The idea was conceived as an “income smoothing” measure that would encourage the recipients to enter the job market, free from the worry of having to make ends meet on a low salary. But after a strongly negative reaction from Finnish voters, along with the results of a study by the OECD that calculated a full-scale program would result in income tax increases of 30 percent and require funding equal to 4 percent of Finland’s GDP, the government decided it would not continue the pilot program beyond the end of this year.

Concepts such as the minimum wage and universal basic income are economic aspects of the larger idea of the “social contract.” Put in the simplest terms, the social contract holds that government is responsible for ensuring that the people can live in dignity, have sufficient means to meet their livelihood needs, have care for their physical and mental well-being, and have safe homes in which to live. There are other more political and moral aspects of the “social contract” that are attached to it depending on who is defining it, but the four basic ones listed here are universal, and history demonstrates that when these are attended to, political and moral conditions eventually adjust to suit the resulting society.

The key difference between the liberal view on the social contract and the conservative perspective toward it is that the liberal view asserts that government must provide the things necessary to meet the terms of the contract for those who do not have them, while the conservative view is that government is only responsible for ensuring that an environment exists in which everyone has the same fair opportunity to obtain those things by their own efforts and according to their own choices.

To be fair to both sides, neither has worked perfectly well in practice. Too much government intervention in terms of dictating wages or providing large-scale subsidies retards the natural function of markets and leads to unintended consequences that work at cross-purposes to the intent of the intervention. This is what Seattle and Finland discovered; excessively high minimum wages discourage employment and have the practical effect of lowering incomes, and unconditional subsidies result in a higher tax burden with no corresponding increase in economic productivity.

On the other hand, too little intervention leads to markets becoming exploitative; this is what led to the development of things like labor unions, standards for working conditions, and the minimum wage in the first place. Non-intervention also leads to economic decline, because the consumer market can only expand due to volume – i.e., if wages are low, gross consumer spending can only increase by increasing the workforce – thus business growth eventually slows as well, even though it may initially grow quickly due to higher profits. This was a fundamental cause of the economic crisis known as the Panic of 1893 in the US, as one example.

The Philippines is in a tenuous condition with respect to the labor market. While the economy is growing at a respectable pace, it is not creating jobs – in fact, job growth has been negative for most of Duterte’s term – and thus is not making the slightest dent in the labor oversupply, which has a variety of negative implications. The ultimate solution to that is to create more jobs; any remedy that tends to discourage job creation will be ultimately counterproductive. So while outright exploitation – of which “endo” is a clear example – cannot be tolerated, lawmakers must be careful not to intervene in ways that force a higher value for the labor supply than demand can bear.

That’s a harsh reality that satisfies no one – certainly not labor advocates who fervently (yet nonetheless irrationally) believe that labor value should flow from supply to demand instead of the other way around, and not legislators who will be obliged to do boring, mentally taxing work for a change. But it’s reality all the same; every time it has been disregarded, the results have been disappointing, with Seattle and Finland being just two of the most recent examples.

As Congress takes up the matter of “endo,” it ought to stay focused on that, and not let the scope of its inquiry creep into other matters just yet. Properly fixing the “endo” issue will have significant impact on the state of the labor market in the Philippines. In order to make the work count and provide a positive foundation for further improvement in labor governance, time must be allotted to let the impact happen; only then can the outcomes be analyzed to inform the next steps that should be taken.

