Why use rocket science when common sense is the answer

“COMMON SENSE is uncommon.” We keep on hearing this time and again but really, why do people look for difficult, sophisticated solutions when there are better options that are easy to apply, practical and also inexpensive? Take the current debate about federalism. “If federalism is the answer, then what is the question?”

This question was the title of an article written by Edilberto C. De Jesus, professor emeritus at the Asian Institute of Management, for the Jan 7, 2018 issue of the Philippine Daily Inquirer. De Jesus cites the main thesis behind the publication of the “Debate on Federal Philippines: A Citizen’s Handbook” that prompts us “to identify the issues to consider before committing to a radical change in political structure.”

It’s not that the main problem to be solved by federalism is unknown. It is public knowledge that people from the South are clamoring for decentralization from the clutches of “Imperial Manila”, so proponents are pushing constitutional change to implement federalism. This begs the question, “Is federalism the only solution to achieve this end?”

De Jesus claims that “(a)mong the unitary states, the Philippines was the most decentralized, followed by Indonesia and Thailand. But among the four Asean countries, the most centralized was Federal Malaysia. The analysis suggests three conclusions. Federalism does not guarantee decentralization. Decentralization can be achieved within a unitary state. If decentralization efforts in the Philippines are failing to yield the expected benefits, it is not because of its unitary political structure.”

If decentralization can be easily achieved under the current presidential form of government, then why can’t we simply do it right away without going through another rigorous and partisan political exercise through the proposed constitutional assembly? And worse, why cancel the mid-term election? In other words, why use a flamethrower to kill a fly? Why apply rocket science when common sense is right then and there? Why complicate things, amigo?

We want to decentralize, sure, as it offers many strategic advantages. In business, decentralization facilitates effective and faster decision-making. It also allows junior managers and key personnel to be empowered and trained on challenging tasks, allowing top management to tackle only major issues. Otherwise, imagine the workplace turbulence if department managers couldn’t even approve workers’ applications for leaves or the purchase of some inexpensive office supplies.

In management context, the reason for centralization is easy to understand as many managers believe that command-and-control is still the best approach, no matter how flawed the idea has become since the introduction of industrial democracy.

I’ve seen managers — even those with MBAs — look at Six Sigma as the only approach to problem-solving even when a simpler generic strategy like Kaizen (for the Japanese) or Lean (for Western managers) and its branded equivalent in the Toyota Production System has much to offer. Why rely on a macho belt program to solve problems when common sense can do it faster at less cost?

According to social scientist Duncan Watts, “Common sense is exquisitely adapted to handling the kind of complexity that arises in everyday situations, such as how to behave at work versus in front of your children versus in the pub with your mates. And because it works so well in these situations, we’re inclined to trust it.”

Watts, who directs the Human Social Dynamics Group at Yahoo! Research, says that “because of the way we learn from experiences – even ones that are never repeated – the failings of common sense reasoning are rarely apparent to us. Rather, they manifest simply as ‘things we didn’t know at the time’ but which seem obvious in hindsight. The paradox of common sense, then, is that even as it helps us make sense of the world, it can actively undermine our ability to understand it.”

The solution can be achieved by using common sense and yet no one dares to apply it because it is so unbelievably easy. For one, politicians and corporate executives alike succumb to flavor of the month branding for federalism and Six Sigma, respectively, if only to justify their perceived worth. This idiotic hunt for a brand recall exposes the proponents to their misplaced exercise of power — a game that people play since thousands of years ago.

But more importantly, there is a social science buzzword to explain this irrationality. It’s none other than the “fallacy of the single cause” or the assumption that there is one single reason (or solution like federalism) for an outcome (or problem) while ignoring the fact that there are many alternatives. To illustrate, the proponents of federalism believe that having a central government causes economic underdevelopment in the South. This may be true but it is not the only reason, the others being political dynasties, private armies or the secessionist movement, among others.

Really, “(t)he greatest obstacle to discovery is not ignorance,” said American historian Daniel Boorstin (1914-2004). “It is the illusion of knowledge.” Therefore, the next time you are confronted with a not-so-brilliant proposition by politicians, consider them it hot air. Kill their arguments with your air-conditioning power to freeze their brain.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as a fused interest. Send feedback to elbonomics@gmail.com or follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter for his random management thoughts.